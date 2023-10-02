The Waipukurau Market will bring a new crowd to the Waipukurau Racecourse.

The first-ever and long-awaited Waipukurau Monthly Market will be held this Sunday at the Waipukurau Racecourse.

Organisers Rachel Johnson and Tim Rutledge have been inundated by applications for stalls, reaching full capacity of 46 craft stalls and eight food trucks, with stallholders who missed out already making bookings for next month.

The market has attracted everything from rusty barbed wire balls, jewellery and clothing to Asian cuisine and hangi, and will also feature fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, and cheese.

Rachel and Tim moved to Central Hawke’s Bay two years ago and wanted to contribute to their new community.

The 46 stalls include crystal window hangers by Homebound.

“We began participating in various markets with our stall, Quintessa Creations NZ, selling handmade crystal jewellery. Our market ventures took us to places like Ōtāne, Dannevirke, and even as far as Woodville.

Through these experiences, we built connections within the vibrant market community and observed a strong desire among the community to support a local market,” Tim says.

“We decided to collaborate with Kirsty Lawrence, president of the Waipukurau Jockey Club, and have the racecourse as our market location.

“The racecourse is ideal because it allows us to hold the market on a monthly basis and provides us with an opportunity to help rejuvenate the historic racecourse buildings. Our interest in local history, especially Rachel’s background at the Hawke’s Bay Digital Archives Trust, made this choice even more appealing.

Pixie Ink specialises in plants, jewellery and candles.

“Additionally, the racecourse offers ample open space, allowing us to avoid overcrowding stalls and ensuring convenient parking for our customers.”

The market aligns with the Waipukurau Jockey Club’s aim to grow the racecourse as a community asset. It is already home to the CHB MenZ Shed, rock n roll dance classes and a newly refurbished function room, and has been the district hub for stock feed donated for those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

It is also used as a safe space for horses impacted by fireworks during Matariki and Guy Fawkes events and has been the venue for microchipping of horses and ponies, after Cyclone Gabrielle caused a lot of horses to be washed out of their paddocks and located far from home with no form of ID.

Girls’ dresses by My Best Dress will be on sale.

All this while the racecourse remains home base to several local racehorse trainers as well as being a popular “jump-outs” venue for trainers from around the lower Noth Island.

The Waipukurau Market will run on the second Sunday of each month from 10am-2pm, with stalls inside and outside during the summer, and the capacity to add more indoor stalls during the winter months.

Tim says, “We have the option to open up an upstairs area, allowing more indoor space. We have decided not to this month due to the lack of disability access to the second floor, but we plan to address this.”

There is disabled parking available at the racecourse, shaded parking under the trees and a picnic area near the food trucks. There will be face painting to entertain the children, and Tim and Rachel want to introduce additional attractions such as pony rides, treasure hunts, “and of course, a visit from Santa during the Christmas market”.

Look out for the new Waipukurau Market flag.

“We’d like to source local musicians to perform as well.”

The pair are eager to use the market to support local fundraisers and community initiatives.

“We plan to allocate one or two stalls each month to fundraisers. In November, we will host a stall supporting the volunteer fire brigade’s funding drive for the Sky Tower Challenge, as well as the Quilters for Cancer ladies who create and donate quilts to the Cancer Society. In October, we are sponsoring two young entrepreneurs who have embarked on their crafting journey, with a focus on cards and crochet. Keep an eye out for Lucys Cards and Jessys Crochet Animals at the October market.

Waipukurau Market: Waipukurau Racecourse, Racecourse Rd, Waipukurau, 10am-2pm, October 8.



