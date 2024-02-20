Waipukurau Little Theatre’s latest play, Drowning Girls, tells the story of Bessie Mundy, Alice Burnham and Margaret Lofty, all brides of George Joseph Smith ... and all dead.

Losing one wife to drowning in the bathtub is tragic.

But losing three?

That becomes the story behind the Waipukurau Little Theatre’s latest production, The Drowning Girls, written by Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson and Daniela Vlaskalic, an award-winning play with acclaimed productions around the world since its premiere in 2008.

The play explores the true story of Bessie Mundy, Alice Burnham and Margaret Lofty. All three were murdered between 1912 and 1914 by the same man - bigamist and serial killer George Joseph Smith.

Smith swept the women off their feet, marrying them and convincing them to turn all their worldly possessions over to him ... and then murdering them in bathtubs.

The play is described as “morbidly funny”, as the three brides surface from the bathtubs they were drowned in and relive the events leading up to their deaths.

When Smith was caught and prosecuted, the case became known as the Brides in the Bath Murders. As well as being widely reported in the media, it was significant in the history of forensic pathology and detection.

Director Madeleine Howard is at the helm of the Waipukurau Little Theatre production, and says she and her cast wanted to be true to the women whose story they are telling.

“We found out as much as we could about who they were, their life stories. We also wanted to stay true to the nature of the play and the era it was set in.

“There were the issues of why women needed to be married, in those times. Why were they a burden on their family? They had no property rights then, either, everything they owned belonged to their husband.

“There are also issues of domestic violence - why do women stay? Why did these particular women stay?”

Other aspects of society in the early 1900s weave themselves into the mix. The divides of the English class system, and the shortage of marriageable menfolk due to emigration and World War I.

There were purely practical issues with the play as well.

“Getting three cast-iron clawfoot baths on to the stage was epic,” Madeleine says.

But while it all seems a grim topic, she says the play is “a dark comedy”, with light-hearted whimsical moments and lyrical language.

“I found it easy to direct because I’m passionate about this show. I find the serial killer aspect fascinating - when I worked in the London Metro archives we had the autopsy reports from the Jack the Ripper victims in the safe ... it was pitch dark in the basement and I could imagine them coming out under the safe door ...

“But usually a serial killer story is told about the killer. This tale is about his victims.

“It’s also difficult realising these murders were more than 100 years ago and domestic violence is still a huge issue.”

Madeleine says her cast, Lisa Jane Easter, Anna Phillips and Kylie Vanston are amazing. “So dedicated to learning about these women and the murder case, fantastic to work with and they help to tell the story really well. Each woman portrays six or seven other characters as she tells her story ... It’s a really clever play, it’s striking and unique and like nothing you’ve ever seen before. ”

The Brides in the Bath are ready to tell their story. Splashing may occur.

Drowning Women is on stage at the Waipukurau Little Theatre from March 14-17 and 19-23. Tickets are available from 0800 BUY TIX (289 849).











