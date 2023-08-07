A golfer places their ball on the green. Photo / NZME

On Saturday August 5 the Waipukurau Golf Club played the 2nd round of the Mike Bean Memorial Cup, a PAR round.

Results: Tom Winlove scored twos on No. 7 and No. 12

Approaches – LMS Insure No. 9 Tim Mackie, Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 Syd Broadman, NuLook CHB Steve Wyn-Harris, Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 Lyn Nelson

Competition – 1st Steve Wyn-Harris 1 up, 2nd Tom Nieuwburg square, 3rd Tom Winlove 1 down, 4th Raj Selvaraj 2 down, 5th Bert Pomana 2 down, 6th Tim Mackie 3 down, 7th Lyn Nelson 4 down.

