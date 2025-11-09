The family pets had their day at the Central Hawke's Bay A and P Show in Waipukurau on Saturday, lining up in a range of events including the biscuit-catching and a bark-up. Photo / Doug Laing

Waipukurau goes to the dogs - and sheep and horses - as CHB show delights

The two-day Central Hawke’s Bay A and P Show ended in sweltering conditions in Waipukurau on Saturday.

There were animals galore, but mainly horses, sheep, and dogs, with even the family pooches in action, in such diverse suits as terrier racing, biscuit catching, and a bark-up, where the less-obliging canines had to use their handlers as stand-ins.

Elsewhere, sheep and dogs were in action together in the dog trials, horses paraded and jumped in the two busy arenas, and more than 130 shearers and woolhandlers took part in their events.

There was particular success for Hawke’s Bay shearer and former world champion John Kirkpatrick, who won the Open shearing title for a 15th time, continuing the trend of many of the best shearers appearing at the show.