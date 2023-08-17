Hugo the CHB Mail chihuahua is hoping for his moment of fame.

Hugo the CHB Mail chihuahua is hoping for his moment of fame.

This month almost 400 hounds are vying for the titles of Top Office Dog, Top Dog with a Job and Top Home Office Dog in the 2023 Frog Recruitment NZ Top Dog competition.

Now in its eighth year, the annual contest salutes not only the office canine colleagues but also dogs with a commitment to their communities. This includes biosecurity detection dogs, therapy dogs and even a Ministry of Justice court dog.

This year Central Hawke’s Bay is in with a chance, with a Waipukurau office dog named in the top 20.

Seven hard-working Hawke’s Bay pups were entered this year, with four announced as finalists in the nationwide hunt for the country’s top career dogs.

Central Hawke’s Bay’s finalist is Hugo, a “chihuahua in charge” at the CHB Mail office in Waipukurau.

Hugo’s owner, Rachel Wise, editor of the CHB Mail, says she began taking him to the office when her husband took ownership of a whippet pup.

“The whippet - Doug - saw Hugo as a squeaky toy so I decided to take Hugo to work for a few weeks to keep him safe until the whippet grew out of its playful stage.

“That was almost four years ago and everyone loved having him there so much that Hugo is now a permanent fixture. If I try to leave him at home he stands in front of my car so I have to stop and let him in. I think if I did turn up at work without Hugo I’d be sent home to get him.

“Hugo just loves meeting people, he’s relentlessly cheerful and he’s a sucker for a pat or a comfy lap.

“He’s good at relieving workplace stress, doing really loud burps, and cleaning up food crumbs. He’s well-known at his two favourite coffee shops where people greet him by name. They know Hugo’s name but not necessarily mine - I’m just that woman that follows him around.”

Rachel says she’d love Hugo to win as he’s never won anything. “I took him in a dog show once - a ribbon parade - I think I saw the judge laughing at him. The chihuahua that beat him didn’t even have all its teeth ...”

The other Hawke’s Bay dog owners are also hoping to take home some awards.

Napier Dog owner Tara Todd reckons Lexi the samoyed is worthy of a Top Dog title. Competition finalist Lexi works at Design Builders in Napier, where Tara is a director.

“Lexi looks the part of an office dog, but also goes out to construction sites daily to inspect all the trades works,” Tara says.

Tara went on to say, “She licks everyone and finds every muddy puddle available. She’s trained her human office co-workers to give her mints on demand and will dramatically fake yawn to pressure one into sharing their lunch”.

In Havelock North, Ted the German wirehaired pointer is a two-time finalist and this year has his paws crossed he can come out on top.

Ted has dual roles as a therapy dog and a teacher aide and his owner, Daryl Olsen, says Ted recently took over from his brother Floyd visiting the children’s ward at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

“Both the children and the nurses get huge joy from seeing Ted and giving him cuddles, he has the ability to calm a room even after he has left,” Daryl says.

Ted is also part of a reading programme at Havelock North Primary, which Daryl says has been a massive success. “With Ted, the children feel more confident reading books and getting involved with other activities.”

Frog Recruitment managing director Shannon Barlow says dogs like Lexi, Ted and Hugo highlight the variety and breadth of the important jobs our canine colleagues are enlisted to do.

“This year’s shortlist reveals the unique value that dogs play when they have a job; these dogs are vitally important to our economy because their canine abilities help to control pests in our regional parks, secure our borders from biohazards, or perform search and rescues to save human lives,” Barlow says.

“It’s well-researched that dogs in the workplace also have a positive impact on mental health and morale and can improve productivity and reduce absenteeism.”

Judging will be undertaken by Frog, JetPark, and dog trainer and animal behaviourist Pauline Blomfield. The winners of each category will receive a prize package worth $1000 including the illustrious Top Dog trophy. Runners-up will also receive a pack of goodies for their dogs.

The winners will be announced live on Frog Recruitment’s Facebook, Linkedin, and Youtube channels on Friday, August 25.

You can vote for the People’s Choice Award and learn more about all the dogs that entered on the Frog Recruitment website.