Central Hawke’s Bay District Council imposed restrictions after discovering the Pukeora reservoir had dropped to a critical level overnight.

Waipukurau residents have woken to loudspeaker announcements in the streets, as Fire and Emergency NZ helps spread the message of immediate and vital water restrictions.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council imposed immediate level 4 restrictions at 6.30am after discovering the Pukeora reservoir had dropped to a critical level overnight.

Via Facebook, the council asked residents to urgently conserve water “or there is a real risk Waipukurau could run out of water. The reservoir is currently at 40 per cent and all pumps are running”.

By 7.45am reservoir levels were at 26 per cent, with the town approaching its peak water use period. Water was being produced at 60 litres a second but the usage was up to 230 litres a second.

Fenz has been called in to help spread the water emergency message throughout the town, while the council has identified and isolated a major leak in Pōrangahau Road.

Waipukurau residents are being asked to use water for emergency purposes only, conserve water where possible, not use washing machines or dishwashers, delay flushing toilets and limit showers to two minutes.



