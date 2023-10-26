Waipukurau attack: Man turns himself in after house fire and violent attack on woman

George Pineaha. Photo / NZ Police

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man after he turned himself in over a violent attack on a woman and a house fire in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said emergency services were called to a suspicious house fire at a Woburn St property in Waipukurau on Tuesday.

A woman who lives at the house was found at a nearby property and taken by ambulance to Hawke’s Bay Hospital where she remained in a stable condition on Thursday, Patrick said.

“Developments in the investigation have led police to charge Mr [George] Pineaha with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and his warrant was issued this morning.”

This afternoon, Pineaha turned himself in to the Hastings Police Station. He will face the Hastings District Court tomorrow, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Patrick said police were not ruling out further charges.

Patrick said police were continuing to provide support to the victim and her whānau at what was a “very distressing time”.

“We would like to thank the public for the information they have shared so far, which has been invaluable for our ongoing inquiries.”