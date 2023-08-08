The staff weren’t immune to the book mania that swept the school.

Last week, Waipawa School was celebrating Book Week.

The sheriff was in town for Waipawa School's Book Week.

This was a chance to promote a love of reading across the school and introduce children to the new worlds they can go to through literature. There have been several competitions happening, including “Book Cover Door Design”, where classes chose a favourite book and use art to showcase it for everyone to see.

This young reader got a sinking feeling...

Friday culminated in a dress-up day, followed by a huge quiz. Students competed in mixed-age teams to answer questions as fast as they could.

Book Week... or was it Shark Week?

Staff and students all had a wonderful time and look forward to next year’s event.