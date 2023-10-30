Work in Waipawa to upgrade part of the stormwater network and install two raised safety crossings is now finished.

Safety improvements on State Highway 2 through the main street of Waipawa have been successfully completed.

The Waipawa community has been advocating to Waka Kotahi for many years for speed reduction and safety improvements to the main street.

Raised platforms have been constructed at both pedestrian crossings in Waipawa’s main street. These are in use around the country and are said to reduce deaths and serious injuries by up to 40 per cent, and also give people more time to react to avoid crashing with pedestrians.

Waka Kotahi spokesman Blair Cunningham said, “We’ve worked closely with council and community members who identified the potential for safety and crossing improvements in a community petition supporting the change.

“We recognise the work and associated detour caused some frustration, and adjusting traffic management during the work helped to alleviate concerns around parking outside shops.

“We want to pass on our thanks to the Waipawa community and local retailers for their patience and support while works were carried out.”



