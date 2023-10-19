Waipawa M&D’s Witch Doctor Crew, back row from left: Bennion Hapi, Vincent Rodrigues, Gabriel Rodrigues, Blake Oram, Jude Wickham. Front row: Marco Rodrigues, Johnathon Taylor, Thomas Griffin and Lionel Davis (absent, Ethan Pipe).





With one month until opening night for Waipawa M&D’s next show “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” we would like to take a moment to shine a spotlight on a group of young men who are involved in said production.

Waipawa M&D has had some amazing male talent in the past: Sam Draper, Elijah Graham, Danny Priestly, Dean Alsop and Tony Grieg to name but a few - but it is great to see new and eager talent coming up through the ranks and even some taking to the stage for the very first time.

During the audition process, which took place in July, the director and writer – Helen Griffin – along with musical director Stella Gilmour and choreographer Leonie McNaught were delighted with the amount of talent they saw from all the auditionees.

What they were really impressed with was the number of boys that came to the auditions and how enthusiastic they were to be there. There have been times in the past when M&D (as well as other theatres) has struggled to recruit male performers, so for there to be 12 willing boys was a joy in the audition panel’s hearts.

Benjamin Berry and Curtis Murdoch are ready to take to the stage in Waipawa M&D’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

Due to this amazing group of boys, Helen decided to make a feature within the show and now the boys are what has been affectionately called the Witch Doctor Crew (you will have to come along to the show to find out why).

Gabriel Rodrigues is the leader of this group of merry young gentlemen – you will remember him from the M&D cyclone fundraiser show earlier this year, playing his saxophone – and seeing them all on stage is a sight to behold.

Along with our Witch Doctor Crew, M&D is also delighted to feature two other young gentlemen, Benjamin Berry playing Prince (Benjamin is no stranger to the M&D stage) and Curtis Murdoch playing Lou (this is Curtis’ first feature role). These two wonderful performers are fantastic role models to our younger members and M&D hopes that they encourage others to keep coming back to tread the Waipawa boards.

Theatre is a great place for all, it is a fun way to meet new people, explore new talents and a safe place to express yourself in ways that maybe you never thought of. There is always something for everyone whether it’s to be in the spotlight or more in the dark helping with backstage, tech, props, wardrobe and anything else you can think of, theatre has it.

All our boys and the rest of our cast are excited to be able to bring this fabulous show to CHB Municipal Theatre opening night on November 17, running until November 25. Tickets can be bought on Eventfinda or through the theatre itself. Book your tickets without delay, you will not be disappointed.