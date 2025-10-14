Waipawa goes quackers as Duck Day turns 30 with 2500 racers and more than $10,000 raised

“Where we live means that you need to go to either Auckland or Wellington if your kid gets sick and needs specialist care, so it’s nice to help out,” Drake said.
Duck Day began 30 years ago as a Chamber of Commerce initiative to celebrate Waipawa’s 150th anniversary, later taken over by the Waipawa Lions to raise funds for families needing medical care outside the region.
Environmental concerns have long been part of the event’s planning.
“Counted and numbered ducks are tipped into a purpose-built channel dug by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council,” a spokeswoman told Hawke’s Bay Today.
“All are collected from the channel immediately after the race ends. There is no risk of environmental impact as they are all retrieved from the Waipawa River.”