Waipawa goes quackers as Duck Day turns 30 with 2500 racers and more than $10,000 raised

“Huge turnout, more stalls than ever before and feedback was that they had a great day. Duck Day just keeps getting bigger and better,” Drake said.

“There are very hard times out there for everyone at the moment, so having fun without costing too much is something nice.”

The day featured two main races: 1900 yellow ducks were raffled at $2 each, and a corporate race of 100 decorated entries sponsored by local businesses.

One hundred decorated ducks were sponsored by local businesses. Photo / Jackie Lowry

Drake estimates the event raised over $10,000 for Ronald McDonald House and another $2000 for a local Waipawa community project.

For him, the event is also an opportunity to give back. He and his partner once relied on the charity when their son, Carter, needed specialist care.

“Where we live means that you need to go to either Auckland or Wellington if your kid gets sick and needs specialist care, so it’s nice to help out,” Drake said.

Duck Day began 30 years ago as a Chamber of Commerce initiative to celebrate Waipawa’s 150th anniversary, later taken over by the Waipawa Lions to raise funds for families needing medical care outside the region.

Environmental concerns have long been part of the event’s planning.

“Counted and numbered ducks are tipped into a purpose-built channel dug by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council,” a spokeswoman told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“All are collected from the channel immediately after the race ends. There is no risk of environmental impact as they are all retrieved from the Waipawa River.”