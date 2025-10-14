Advertisement
Waipawa goes quackers as Duck Day turns 30 with 2500 racers and more than $10,000 raised

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

About 4000 people attended the 30th annual Duck Day fundraiser on the Waipawa River. Photo / Jackie Lowry

It was a “quacking good time” on the banks of the Waipawa River as about 4000 people turned out for the 30th annual Duck Day, raising more than $10,000 for Ronald McDonald House.

In a first for the event, five motorised ducks joined the usual flock of more than 2500

