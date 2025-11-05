The councils' preferred option for a new Waiohiki Bridge over the Tutaekuri River, near the EIT, at Taradale, follows the line of an earlier bridge from pre-1900.
The Hastings and Napier councils have started a survey to determine the alignment for the Tutaekuri River’s new Waiohiki Bridge.
The fortnight-long survey was launched at a community hui at the weekend, with three options presented.
One option includes rerouting several hundred metres to the west on Springfield Rd, circlingthe Waiohiki village, including a 400m bridge, cutting through an existing orchard and lining up at Waiohiki Rd with Links Rd to the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.
It had an initial project cost estimate of $80 million.
The others are a 235m bridge at the site of the current bridge, and another, the councils’ current preferred option, at a diagonal to the current bridge, from a roundabout nearer the foot of Otatara, with a 210m bridge, matching the alignment to the river of a bridge pre-1900.