Running the weekend of December 5 and 6, organisers are hoping to reconnect with as many past club members as possible.

Club chairman Ken Laurie said it’s not just about the club – it’s about all the people who’ve been part of the club’s story over the decades.

“We want this to be a true homecoming – for everybody to come and mark this milestone, because without those from the past, we wouldn’t be where we are now,” he said.

After starting in 1950 with “five or six members”, Laurie said the club has grown like you wouldn’t believe.

“We’ve performed countless rescues and saved lives and it’s just become what it is now – this big family-orientated club that welcomes people in and likes to serve the community.”

Waimārama Surf Life Saving Club at the 1963 New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships, held at Westshore Beach in Napier.

The party starts on the Friday night, with a register and reconnect gathering at the Havelock North Community Centre, and features a nostalgic look at the club’s history through memorabilia and photos.

Saturday involves a family-friendly beach day with rescue demonstrations, guided tours of the clubhouse and patrol tower, group photos by decade and activities for all.

Later that night is the official 75th Celebration Dinner at the Assembly Ballroom at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre featuring speakers, an opportunity to dress up, dance to a live band, enjoy a meal, swap stories and honour the surf club.

Ex-members can register for the event at Waimārama Surf Life Saving Club’s website.

People with old photos, club uniforms, newspaper clippings or stories about the club are also encouraged to get in touch.