After starting in 1950 with “five or six members”, Laurie said the club has grown like you wouldn’t believe.
“We’ve performed countless rescues and saved lives and it’s just become what it is now – this big family-orientated club that welcomes people in and likes to serve the community.”
The party starts on the Friday night, with a register and reconnect gathering at the Havelock North Community Centre, and features a nostalgic look at the club’s history through memorabilia and photos.
Saturday involves a family-friendly beach day with rescue demonstrations, guided tours of the clubhouse and patrol tower, group photos by decade and activities for all.
Later that night is the official 75th Celebration Dinner at the Assembly Ballroom at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre featuring speakers, an opportunity to dress up, dance to a live band, enjoy a meal, swap stories and honour the surf club.
Ex-members can register for the event at Waimārama Surf Life Saving Club’s website.
People with old photos, club uniforms, newspaper clippings or stories about the club are also encouraged to get in touch.