Sixty minutes, a kickboard, and a female lifeguard operating out of a small Napier pool could be all it takes to change a woman’s life.

Ex-Olympian Carmel Gardner and teacher Ali Oliver have set out to crush stigmas relating to female water confidence, launching a female-only swim environment which they believe is a first for the Hawke’s Bay area.

The Wahine Water Warriors is not your usual swim class. Volunteers Gardner and Oliver have one hour at the Napier Aquatic Centre in Onekawa on Wednesday nights to provide what they say is a safe space free of judgment and full of endless growth possibilities.

This means a female lifeguard, all female students and no males in the pool.

“There’s a real need out there in Hawke’s Bay for women wanting a safe space,” Oliver told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“People can get quite intimidated joining a club or class. It’s quite a thing to get out there in your togs. Many women have body issues and a lack of confidence and if they know no one is going to be judging them, then that’s a big hurdle that’s been completed.”

Ali Oliver (right) and Carmel Gardner are the pair behind Napier's Wahine Water Warriors women's only swimming nights at the Napier Aquatic Centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

A swim teacher by trade, Oliver often saw that there weren’t opportunities for females who lacked confidence to have space to feel comfortable.

“I’ve been teaching for about 25 years’ now. I’d been receiving so many phone calls from women saying they would love somewhere they would be able to swim together in a supportive environment,” she said.

“A lot of what was coming through was a lack of confidence. I do a lot of parent and child classes and many of the mums bring their kids because they can’t swim, or they are a bit fearful of the water.”

The Wahine Water Warriors are a group of women who come together on a non-committed basis to gain confidence in the water. Photo / Ali Oliver

The group also caters to those in the community with specific cultural or religious beliefs, such as the Muslim community, who can’t swim in places with men.

“It’s really about making connections through the communities,” Gardner said.

“We just wanted to give back. It’s a great sport and great activity, and it’s taken us over a year to find the right space.”

Napier City Council provides the space free of charge and all women have to do is pay an entry fee.

Oliver brings floatation devices and other swimming accessories and gives students the option of either being taught or having their own space to be comfortable.

“My neighbour can’t swim at all, and she’s quite fearful of the water, so she just gets in and walks up and down,” she said.

“It’s not on a commitment basis, so the ladies can come when they would like to. All they have to do is pay the entrance fee for the pool.”

Upwards of 10 women have come through for the sessions over the past few weeks, and the pair hopes getting the word out will help push for more inclusive spaces.

“We’ve had really positive feedback so far.”

