Hawke's Bay Corrections probation officer Tangi Mihaere demontrates one of the VR training simulators that are used by those in her care.

A reintegration programme utilising VR technology is helping those in The Department of Corrections’ care gain practical skills that will help them thrive in the primary industries.

The Whiti Programme is a fully funded two-week course that provides training on forklift operations, logistics and health and safety, using a mix of virtual reality simulators and practical training.

The programme is specifically for people under release conditions who have a sentence imposed where they are able to work in the community, having completed the necessary rehabilitation programmes that help supplement lasting employment and training.

The pilot project has been hailed as a success in Hawke’s Bay and is spearheaded by Hawke’s Bay employment and training consultants Bryce Wiggins and Errol Kalmancsi.

Kalmancsi said the group were determined to do better when it came to giving those in the care of Corrections a chance at a career that would take them beyond seasonal work.

“Having sustainable employment is important to our people and provides a protective factor in their lives. Gaining employment allows our people to give back to society and become contributing members of the community,” he said.

Napier service manager Sean Robins said they had put in 18 months of mahi planning the Whiti collaboration.

“[This included] assisting with their application for funding, focusing the course work on key areas that our employers were looking for, working with people in our care and probation officers to prepare the participants and then supporting them through the course”.

Due to the programme’s success in Hawke’s Bay, Corrections regional commissioner for the Lower North, Liz Hawthorn, said the plan is to roll it out across New Zealand.

“With an initial focus on the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay districts, we are creating video resources, so that people can learn more about some of the many roles and pathways available at Ara Poutama Aotearoa,” she said.

“These digital solutions will be available as an option for people outside of the organisation who cannot travel to our face-to-face information evenings for many reasons - continued road closures, financial strain, childcare, etc - to tune into a webinar and find out from a local up-and-coming leader in Hawke’s Bay about their real-life experiences on a day-to-day basis within the department.”

Hawthorn said she wanted to give a special mention to the efforts of the Hawke’s Bay Employment and Training team for creating something from nothing with the VR course.

She also said Corrections is actively continuing to focus its efforts on helping with the economic recovery in cyclone-impacted areas as well as giving back to its people.

“Across the Lower North, we have collectively been looking at ways in which we can give back to our people and how to contribute to the economic recovery of the district post-Cyclone Gabrielle.”

The next Hawke’s Bay course is set to begin on Tuesday, April 18.