Video: Car crashes through Napier Coffee Club glass frontage, customers safe

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
A car drove through the front of The Coffee Club in Taradale, Napier, causing damage to the front of the store. Video / Supplied
  • A car crashed into The Coffee Club at The Crossing Napier this morning, causing significant damage.
  • Marketing director Andy Lucas said the incident was a ‘complete accident’ and no injuries were reported.
  • Lucas said there was ‘considerable damage’ and the store’s reopening would be announced when possible.

A Napier cafe crash was caused by a driver hitting the accelerator instead of the brake while parking, a cafe spokesman says.

Customers and staff jumped from their seats and headed towards the back exit of The Coffee Club at The Crossing Napier as the car smashed through the front glass wall about 9.50am on Wednesday.

Marketing director for The Coffee Club, Andy Lucas, said the incident was a “complete accident”.

A car lodged in the front of The Coffee Club at The Crossing Napier on Taradale Rd.
“So it looked like they were trying to park and as they got close, they’ve accelerated instead of braking,” he said of the driver.

Lucas said there were customers in the store at the time of the crash.

“They sort of got a fright but quickly jumped up and got out of the way, but they weren’t ever in any danger thankfully.”

A police spokesperson confirmed that no injuries had been reported.

Lucas said there was “considerable damage” and he was unsure when the cafe would be able to operate again.

“Our goal will be to get the store up and running as soon as possible.”

Lucas said customers will be notified of new opening times and dates when they are available.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region, along with pieces on art, music, and culture.




