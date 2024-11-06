- A car crashed into The Coffee Club at The Crossing Napier this morning, causing significant damage.
- Marketing director Andy Lucas said the incident was a ‘complete accident’ and no injuries were reported.
- Lucas said there was ‘considerable damage’ and the store’s reopening would be announced when possible.
A Napier cafe crash was caused by a driver hitting the accelerator instead of the brake while parking, a cafe spokesman says.
Customers and staff jumped from their seats and headed towards the back exit of The Coffee Club at The Crossing Napier as the car smashed through the front glass wall about 9.50am on Wednesday.
Marketing director for The Coffee Club, Andy Lucas, said the incident was a “complete accident”.