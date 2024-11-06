“So it looked like they were trying to park and as they got close, they’ve accelerated instead of braking,” he said of the driver.

Lucas said there were customers in the store at the time of the crash.

“They sort of got a fright but quickly jumped up and got out of the way, but they weren’t ever in any danger thankfully.”

A police spokesperson confirmed that no injuries had been reported.

Lucas said there was “considerable damage” and he was unsure when the cafe would be able to operate again.

“Our goal will be to get the store up and running as soon as possible.”

Lucas said customers will be notified of new opening times and dates when they are available.

