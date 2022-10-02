A 25-year-old man will appear in court following an alleged stabbing understood to have happened at Zabeels Sports Bar and TAB in King St North shortly before 7pm on Friday evening. Photo / NZME

A 25-year-old man will appear in court following an alleged stabbing understood to have happened at Zabeels Sports Bar and TAB in King St North shortly before 7pm on Friday evening. Photo / NZME

A man in his early 60s remains in a serious condition following a stabbing in Hastings on Friday.

A police spokesman has confirmed a 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

The incident is understood to have happened at Zabeels Sports Bar and TAB in King St North shortly before 7pm.

A St John spokesperson said they assessed and treated one person with critical injuries and transported them to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said the victim is a man in his early 60s and remains in Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition as of Sunday.

Police took the 25-year-old man into custody on the Friday evening following the incident.

The man will appear in Hastings District Court on October 4.

The police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The spokesman said police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

A man working at Zabeels said police had visited the premises, but declined to comment further when contacted by Hawke's Bay Today.

A police spokeswoman earlier confirmed a stabbing at an address on the street.

A worker at a restaurant across the road said they saw an ambulance, and they understood the victim was taken from the pokie lounge into the ambulance.