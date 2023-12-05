The driver of a car left upside down in the ditch on Riverslea Rd South after an incident on Sunday was issued an infringement by police. Photo / Warren Buckland

A driver has been issued an infringement by police after leaving the scene when their car became stuck vertically down a ditch in Hastings.

A police spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday they had received reports of a car that had rolled into a ditch on Riverslea Rd South at 12.47pm on Sunday.

The spokesman said it appeared one person had left the scene at the time, but police had since followed up with them and issued an infringement notice.

Emergency services also responded to reports of a crash involving a single truck on Waimarama Rd about 8.45am on Tuesday.

The police spokesman said one lane of the road was reportedly blocked at the time of the incident but it was cleared by 10.20am.

He said the driver of the truck had not yet been located as of 10.20am.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one operations manager.

“No patient was located, but the incident remains open in case we receive further phone calls,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.