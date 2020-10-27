Vehicles 'behaving badly' on Waimarama Beach

A Hawke's Bay civil defence leader has called for stricter rules and more signage regarding vehicles on Waimarama beach after a disruptive Labour Weekend.

Waimarama Civil Defence leader and resident Richard Gaddum said the beach became unsafe after numerous vehicles drove through heavily populated areas.

"It was very disruptive for people and families who were there to enjoy the beach, particularly with loud motorbikes, four-wheelers and vehicles behaving badly on the beach and travelling at speed," he said.

Vehicles other than those towing boats and surf-life saving vehicles are prohibited on part of the beach south of Pouhokio Stream between Labour Weekend and Easter.

Police received reports of two people riding dirt bikes on Waimarama Beach about 12.20pm on Monday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said after conducting a search of the area, police were unable to locate the problem vehicles.

Gaddum said people were not adhering to these rules because there's minimal signage around the beach.

"The rules have completely gone out the window, but really it's because there's no clear signage," he added.

He said two police officers on bikes were present in Waimarama for the long weekend.

Eastern District Police said officers were present in Waimarama on their new e-bikes in an attempt to help educate locals about safe driving behaviour.

"Just because you're at the beach doesn't mean you don't follow the road rules," a police spokeswoman said.

There is a 20km/h speed limit on Waimarama Beach.

Gaddum said while you could see the police presence over the weekend, more needs to be done to ensure the beach is a safe place.

"At one stage they were on bicycles and that's all very well for checking up on people around the roads and the village, but they can't get on the beach - that's where most of the misbehaviour is.

"It's an absolute disgrace what's going on out there and if we just let it go the Christmas and New Year period will be bedlam," Gaddum added.

Hastings district councillor for the Kahuranaki Ward and Waimarama resident Sophie Siers said council and police were working together on the issue.

"I'm working with them to find a way to curb the unacceptable behaviour and support our resident population and our holidaymakers.

"We're an incredibly popular and busy beach settlement. What we need to do is find a way to make sure that everyone is aware of appropriate use of cars and motorbikes through our village and on our beach."