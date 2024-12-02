Vaping crisis: From first puff at 11 to 100 a day

Increased school absenteeism, an inability to concentrate on school lessons due to nicotine addiction, and mental health problems were all being seen in the community, she said.
“We are concerned about the creation of this new generation of nicotine-dependent youth who are also graduating to cigarette smoking.”
Hawke’s Bay councils are also concerned. There’s 210 outlets to purchase vapes from in Hawke’s Bay.
Hastings District Councillor Ana Apatu and Napier Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan, and their respective councils are backing a local ‘vape-free kids’ proposal. Hawke’s Bay representative, Sukhdeep Singh, is calling on the Government to take urgent action to curb youth access.
Singh’s submission to the Government’s Smoke-Free Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill No 2, presented 11 critical recommendations, including reducing vape retailer numbers and establishing greater distance requirements between vape stores and schools.
He said 71% of vape retailers operated within 800m of schools, making the products easily accessible to young people.
“Vaping is creating a health crisis for our youth,” Brosnan said.
“As a city and a country, we need to access every tool we can to counter the rapidly increasing trend in youth vaping.”
Brosnan said she would support the Government providing local authorities with increased powers to regulate vape store numbers and restrict their proximity to schools.
Similar to the 2013 Psychoactive Substances legislation, which effectively limited access to harmful substances, Brosnan said “bold, local measures” were needed to address it.