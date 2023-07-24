Ute hits tree in Central Hawke’s Bay, one injured

Emergency services were at the scene of the crash on Pourerere Rd. Photo / Rachel Wise

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a ute hit a tree in the Omakere district in Central Hawke’s Bay.

The crash was reported at 2pm, on Pourerere Rd, and was understood to be between Fleming Rd and Mangamaki Stream.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed crews were at the scene assisting police and Hato Hone St John Ambulance services.

One person had been removed from a vehicle but did not require extrication by the crew.

Police media staff said the initial information was that one person had serious injuries.



