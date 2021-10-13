Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

'Upset and disbelief': Businesses moving to cashless in Hawke's Bay feel heat from customers

Gianina Schwanecke
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
A disability support worker said she was "completely shocked" to discover SaveMart's Hastings store no longer accepts cash payments. Photo / Warren Buckland

A disability support worker said she was "completely shocked" to discover SaveMart's Hastings store no longer accepts cash payments. Photo / Warren Buckland

More and more Hawke's Bay businesses are saying no to cash for security, safety and sanitation reasons.

Citizen's Advice Bureau say the 'eftpos only' stance is a reflection of where society is heading, and people who only use cash, or have challenges using computers, can struggle.

Jenny Pearce, CAB (Citizens'

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today