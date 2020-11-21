Unstoppable Magpies put 59 points on Taranaki in semifinal win

Hawke's Bay Magpies celebrate after a second half try to Folau Fakatava. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay are one win away from the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup Championship title after defeating Taranaki 59-23 in the semifinal at McLean Park in front of over 10,000 fans on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies will play Northland in the final at the same venue, where they have not lost all season, next Friday at 7:05 pm.

Taranaki put the first points on the board in the 6th minute after a flying start, with Jayson Potroz slotting a penalty kick right in front of the posts.

There was a brief riposte from the Magpies, but Potroz furthered the visitors' lead with a long range penalty in the 15th minute.

Hawke's Bay got the first try of the game though, with lock Geoff Cridge crashing over the line one phase after a strong lineout maul.

But Taranaki replied quickly after with a try to centre Lukas Halls, well set up by Potroz drifting wide.

Magpies openside flanker Solomone Funaki scores his third try against Taranaki this season. Photo / Paul Taylor

A ballsy call from Hawke's Bay to turn down a shot at goal in favour of a quick tap on the half hour mark came off with a try to openside flanker Solomone Funaki, his third in two weeks.

And they scored again soon after when centre Stacey Ili put a grubber through for prop Pouri Rakete-Stones to win the race to the ball for another try.

Magpies prop Pouri Rakete-Stones outran every Taranaki player to get to a grubber kick and score Hawke's Bay's fourth try. Photo / Paul Taylor

Captain Ash Dixon got in on the act with his sixth try of the season, scored in trademark fashion off the back of a lineout maul.

Taranaki were on attack to close the half, but Hawke's Bay held them out to carry a 17 point lead into the break.

Hawke's Bay first five Lincoln McClutchie, who replaced the injured Caleb Makene in the first half, quickly added to that lead after a penalty for obstruction went against Taranaki.

Ash Dixon went in for his team's fifth try in the 45th minute as the one-way Magpies traffic continued.

Halfback Folau Fakatava went 80 metres after a turnover for a great solo try in the 53rd minute.

Hawke's Bay halfback Folau Fakatava, right, is embraced by his good mate Lincoln McClutchie after a try. Photo / Paul Taylor

There was a hattrick try for Dixon on the hour mark after a stunning break from blindside flanker Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, with the hooker supporting well.

And the skipper and Fakatava took their curtain call immediately after that seventh try, going off the field to a standing ovation from the massive home crowd.

Magpies skipper Ash Dixon gets his third try of the game, and eighth of the season. Photo / Paul Taylor

Former Magpie Ricky Ricitelli finally got one back for the visitors with off the back of a lineout maul in the 67th minute.

Hawke's Bay made another try from within their own 22 after a turnover though, with Connor McLeod scoring his first for the province after a couple of kicks forward.

Donald Brighouse scored another try for Taranaki, but the day well and truly belonged to the Magpies and their fans.

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich said he thought his team did a great job of absorbing early pressure from Taranaki before they were able to get into their game and score some really good tries.

"It was pretty entertaining," he said.

"Our carry, clean was good and we got quick ball, and on the back of the quick ball we could play."

Ozich said when his side got their tackle height right, they were able to get on the ball quickly, turn it over and turn those situations into attacking opportunities as well.

The coach said you can't beat McLean Park when it is rocking like it was during the game, and it provides great energy for the players:

"Well see what happens next week, hopefully a whole lot of people for the final."

Ozich said there were still some inaccuracies in his team's game.

"Still areas to improve upon, which is a good thing, we can still get better," he said.

First five Caleb Makene had to receive stitches after picking up a cut to his mouth, while the loose forward pair of Devan Flanders and Marino Mikaele-Tu'u both passed their head injury assessments after leaving the field.

Hawke's Bay 59 (Geoff Cridge, Solomone Funaki, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Ash Dixon 3, Folau Fakatava, Connor McLeod tries; Caleb Makene 1/1 con, Lincoln McClutchie 7/7 cons, 1/1 pen)

Taranaki 23 (Lukas Halls, Ricky Riccitelli, Donald Brighouse try; Jayson Potroz 2/2 pens, 1/3 con

HT: 28-11