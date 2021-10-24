Unseasonably warm: Hawke's Bay get ready for muggy nights

People enjoying a game of football while roasting themselves in the sun at Park Island, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Get ready to get uncomfortable Hawke's Bay - at no point this week will the overnight temperatures hit single digits.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said the temperature in the region this week will be "unseasonably warm, muggy," and that's just at night.

But daytime temperatures will also be four to six degree Celsius warmer than normal due to warm, humid, tropical air, hovering above the country.

On Monday, Napier and Hastings were occupying the uneviable spot of third and fourth hottest in the country with Napier sitting at 23.2 degree Celsius and Hastings at 23.7C at 1.45pm.

Hurunui was hottest at that point and sitting at 24C.

"With moist air flowing southwards over the country from the Tropics, parts of the North Island from Waikato to the Kapiti Coast will experience muggy nights from tonight through Thursday night," Best said.

"Conditions are also expected to become more unsettled towards the end of the week as a frontal system crosses the North Island."

Normally around this time of the year daytime temperatures hover around the 19C mark for Napier and Hastings with overnight lows dipping to 8C to 9C, he said.

However, temperatures are expected to stay in their mid-20s for Napier and Hastings for most of the week, with Napier and Hastings expected to hit 25C on Tuesday, and overnight lows hitting 15C in Napier and 13C in Hastings.

"Morning cloud and northerly breezes means yet another warm, muggy night."

Scattered rain developing Wednesday evening, along with light winds means more of the same high temperatures and uncomfortable nights.

Napier and Hastings are expected to hit a high of 26C, and overnight lows of 14C.

Best said Thursday was expected to be mostly cloudy with occasional rain and northerly breezes, but "still quite muggy".

But the temperature is expected to drop slightly with daytime temperatures expected to reach 21C in Napier and Hastings, and overnight lows expected to reach 14C in both.

Showers are expected on Friday morning, and it's expected to clear in the afternoon, and northerlies change to westerlies.

Daytime temperatures in both Napier and Hastings is expected to be 22C and overnight low is expected to be 12C on Friday.