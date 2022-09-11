The three Wackrow Memorial Youth Award winners are flanked by associated judges and personnel. From Left: Claire Chapman (judge), Mayor Tracey Collis, Toby Walker, Charlotte Patu, Josiah Max (award winners) Pat Walshe (Dannevirke Community Board Chairman), Senior Constable Gary McKernon (judge).

While there were only three nominations for the Wackrow Memorial Youth Award this year, the calibre of the nominees was so high they could not be separated by the five judges after reading their applications and interviewing them.

So, in an unprecedented move, all three were presented as winners of the award, the major trophy being shared and three replicas presented to keep along with a plaque and $500 each.

A crowd of 30 supporters filled the Council Chamber.

The latter was made possible because the Dannevirke Community Board did not have to hire the normal venue The Hub, hosting it in the Tararua District Council Chamber prior to its last monthly meeting on September 5 at noon.

After an introduction from Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe, Mayor Tracey Collis spoke, saying she knew all three from their involvement in the community and they had achieved more than she had at their age.

She said they represented the youth coming through to fill the ranks of volunteers and she asked that upon receiving this prestigious award they "take it all in and celebrate" their achievement.

Senior Constable Gary McKernon spoke of Constable Graeme Wackrow for whom the award was created, saying he was a "competent and enthusiastic policeman" before his tragic car crash which took his life in 1984.

Judge Claire Chapman said these young people filled her with confidence, representing tamariki who will serve well in "a world where so much is going on". She described the dilemma the five judges had trying to pick a winner and the decision to award all three the honour.

After the awards, a finger-food lunch was shared with proud parents, whānau and well-wishers.

About the nominees:

Josiah Max: Deputy head prefect Totara College 2021 and 2022; graduate instructor of Cactus, drama lighting and sound co-ordinator and on-stage performances for school and theatre company productions; participant and referee in senior and school football.

Charlotte Patu: Head girl Totara College 2022; house captain and board of trustees rep 2021-22; 40 Hour Famine, Garden Expo Committee for Totara College; Cactus participant 2018; drama backstage and on-stage for school and theatre company productions; assisting Hub community meals; holiday carer for a disabled child.

Toby Walker: Year 12 student Dannevirke High School; graduate instructor Cactus 2022; high school, theatre company and Origin Studios performer; sports participant in rugby, and basketball; Dannevirke Fire Service volunteer.