Unison power consumers in Hawke's Bay will be $270 richer in November after the Hawke's Bay Power Consumers Trust announced its yearly dividend. Photo / NZME

Power consumers connected to the Unison network in Napier and Hastings will receive $270 this year as the annual dividend payment from the Hawke’s Bay Power Consumers’ Trust (HBPCT).

The payment – for the 2024/2025 financial year – was confirmed at the trust’s annual public meeting this week.

The payment is exclusive of imputation credits and limited to a maximum of three payments per consumer.

Trustees are “delighted” with the $17.8 million dividend payment to HBPCT announced by Unison last week, trust chairwoman Kirsten Westwood said.

“After doing our sums and reviewing our financial position, we are pleased to announce that the HBPCT dividend to power consumers is increasing from $260 last year, to $270 this year.