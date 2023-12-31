Edward and Rochelle Palmer offer a stay at the historical Rabbiter's Cottage on Te Aratipi Station in Maraetōtara.

Whether you are after a relaxing stay close to the beach or on a farm, Hawke’s Bay offers the perfect combination of surf and turf this summer. Hawke’s Bay Today is running a short series showcasing unique holiday homes, so if you are after something unusual we might have the spot for you.

Fourth-generation farmer Edward Palmer and his wife, Rochelle, offer guests a relaxing stay with the bonus of a special Hawke’s Bay historical element.

Te Aratipi Station in Maraetōtara in the Hastings district is a working sheep and beef operation that has an extensive history with the Palmer family dating back to the early 1900s.

Rochelle Palmer said the two-bedroom Rabbiter’s Cottage was well suited for families with children and offered vast amounts of outdoor space and activities.

“We welcome people to come and stay with us and help themselves to all of our grounds. We are set on the farm, but we have got a really lovely big area with a croquet lawn and tennis court, tree house and sandpit,” she said.

The cottage was used to house workers who were employed to keep rabbit numbers down, and was relocated next to the homestead in the 1980s.

“If people are interested we will take them under our wing and get them out on the farm with us,” she said.

A view inside the Rabbiter’s Cottage on Te Aratipi Station in Maraetōtara.

It is 25km southeast of Havelock North on the limestone hills and 5km inland from Waimārama Beach, five minutes from Mohi Bush and 20 minutes from the popular Maraetōtara Falls.

“All the stuff we take for granted, guests love,” she said.

The Details

Location — Maraetōtara, Hastings district

Cost — $275 a night

Guests — 5

