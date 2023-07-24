‘Unexplained:’ Police name man whose body washed up on northern Napier coast

Coastguard Hawke's Bay rescue craft the Celia Knowles and surf lifesavers during Sunday's search off Whirinaki beach. Photo / Ian Cooper

Police are seeking help from members of the public as they try to work out what happened to a man whose body washed ashore on the beach north of Napier on Sunday.

The man was 32-year-old Rowen Aupouri, police said late on Monday, adding the death was being treated as unexplained.

He was first spotted at the water’s edge by Whirinaki Rd residents about 8.25am on Sunday, and a search, including the use of the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter, Coastguard Hawke’s Bay rescue craft the Celia Knowles and surf lifesavers was begun after the waves washed the body out to sea.

Fully-clothed, it was discovered back on shore about 10.15am.

The site where the man was found was blessed on Monday by a local kaumatua, a rahui discouraging fishing or other sea activity between Westshore and the Tangoio River mouth is in place until Friday, and police said there thoughts and condolences were with family of the deceased.

Police said that as part of the enquiries, information is sought from anyone who was travelling along State Highway 2 near the Tangoio Stream bridge on Friday about 6.30pm, particularly if they saw anyone with or near a Mazda station wagon.

Inspector Martin James, of Hawke’s Bay Police, said: “We’d also like to hear from you if you saw anyone walking along State Highway 2 on the Whirinaki straight around that time, or if you have dash cam footage from the area which may assist our enquiries,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can contact Police via 105 and quote file number 230724/1987.