‘Unexplained’ fire at Hastings flats; Mattress fire in Waipawa

Fire services attended two incidents in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and fire investigators are currently treating a fire that broke out at a flat in Hastings as ‘unexplained’.

Crews were called to reports of a storage unit on fire in Camberley about 4.15pm on Wednesday. It was in a block of flats on Takapu Rd.

“On arrival, we found two 30 by 15 flats that were joined. One flat was well involved in the fire and crews quickly extinguished the fire,” a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

The first of the four fire appliances that attended left after half an hour.

“One person was found and transported to hospital,” the spokesperson said.

Police said it would be safe to say the incident was currently ‘unexplained’ and investigators would remain on the scene throughout Thursday.

“One person in the vicinity was treated for smoke inhalation,” a police spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, crews responded to reports of a house fire at about the same time in Waipawa, arriving to find a small fire in a bedroom.

“It was a mattress that was on fire, so the occupants had removed it by the time we were on scene,” the Fenz spokesperson said.

“We made sure that the mattress was put out and helped get the smoke out of the house.”

The spokesperson said two patients were seen to by ambulance staff for burns and smoke inhalation.