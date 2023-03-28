Stuart Nash, former Minister for Economic and Regional Development, passes through the pou Te Hohou I Te Rongo - Cultivating Peace.

From an office in the provinces, Stuart Nash became one of the most connected men in New Zealand politics.

After nearly a decade in the seat, he had people from all sides of the political spectrum on speed dial. He was a high-flying Cabinet minister who was able to retain his seat in Napier with a reasonably comfortable majority.

I don’t doubt he built his contact book, first and foremost, to leverage what he could for Hawke’s Bay.

But somewhere along the line, Nash seems to have decided that as a Cabinet Minister, he needed to cut corners to get things done.

Those shortcuts have come back to wound him in recent weeks, then the mortal blow came when he chose the wrong contacts to keep sated - those who had donated to his campaign.

There is no way back in politics when the Opposition is using the words “insider trading” to explain your actions.

Nash has always had a particular soft spot for the business community. It was an oddity in Labour circles, but it’s where he thrives, and it brought benefits for Labour.

It also had some benefits for the people of Hawke’s Bay. Nash can point to projects like the Regional Aquatic Centre at Mitre 10 Park as an example of using his powerful connections for the region’s good.

But it’s a style that’s rubbed many of his constituents the wrong way in recent years too.

As he rose in Wellington, the complaints of him not hearing the little guy problems that were unfolding in his home city began to foment.

They were particularly vocal when he was police minister last term - every theft or gang fight seemed to lead to claims he was taking his eye off the ball.

Nash has now been stripped of everything, bar his elected position as Napier MP, which it is up to him to decide if he wants to vacate.

The problem is that the extra eye he can now dedicate to Napier is no longer wanted.

While the city and his electorate need leadership right now, he is no longer in a position where he can reasonably provide it.

But ultimately, the city of Napier and the struggling communities north of it need some back-up until someone else, possibly in a different political colour, takes over in spring.

It’s time for others to step up. Between cyclone-focused ministers Grant Robertson, Meka Whaitiri and Kieran McAnulty - and first-term Tukituki MP Anna Lorck - Hawke’s Bay has at least some representation in Government.

In Kirsten Wise, the city has an established mayor who knows how to run things. Handling every issue is going to be a heck of a job, though.

With the National nomination for Napier secured months ago, Katie Nimon has so far been in the background during cyclone recovery.

Now’s her time to step up. Consider the next six months a trial period as an MP in waiting.

The first bit of advice for a young politician is clear. Be careful with your emails - they can trip you up anytime.

- Chris Hyde is editor of the Hawke’s Bay Today