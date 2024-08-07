Advertisement
Tyrone Thompson hooks up for third season with the Magpies

Doug Laing
Tyrone Thompson playing for the Chiefs against Australian side Western Force in the Super Rugby championship in May. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union has announced the return of Māori All Blacks and Chiefs Super Rugby hooker Tyrone Thompson for the NPC season which starts this weekend.

The 24-year-old former Napier Boys’ High School first XV captain appeared in 18 NPC matches for the Wellington Lions before his Magpies debut against Waikato in 2022, the same year he first appeared in Super Rugby, with Waikato-based Chiefs.

With 23 matches in the black-and-white hoops in 2022-2023, he was not in the first full-squad Magpies announcement last week, sparking further conjecture about a possible switch to rugby league to join twin brother Leo in the NRL.

He has been considered an All Blacks prospect in the past 12 months, having played three matches with the mainly-development squad the All Blacks XV in Japan last year.

He has also been a prolific try-scorer, with 115 points from 21 of the five-pointers in a combined total of 69 games for the All Blacks XV, Māori All Blacks, Chiefs, Hawke’s Bay and Wellington.

His presence in the Magpies squad completes a set of 10 front-row forwards with astounding depth – with seven who have played Super Rugby or test-match rugby and two others who have played for New Zealand Under 20.

He is not yet with the team and thus is understood to be not available for Sunday’s Magpies 2024 NPC opener against North Harbour at North Harbour Stadium, for which the teams will be announced today .

