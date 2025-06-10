“This is going to enable us to support more learners in a mainstream setting, definitely promoting inclusion and reducing travel distances for whānau,” Whyte said.

“We’ve got a waiting list with over 30 kids, so this will support maybe 16 to 20 of them.”

Fairhaven typically limits classes to seven or eight students to accommodate different levels of need.

While the additional classrooms will ease pressure, Whyte acknowledges there will still be children waiting.

“What it means is that the whole community is going to have to support these kids to be well-resourced in their local school settings ... And then as space becomes available, the parents have a choice to bring them to our school,” she said.

“We know we need more spaces, but it is a start, and we are very thankful.”

Napier MP Katie Nimon said construction at the Onekawa School site is expected to begin within the next 12 months, “using faster and more efficient building methods”.

“This investment will give parents greater choice and confidence, knowing their children can learn in an environment built to support their individual needs – because we know that mainstream settings aren’t the right fit for every child,” Nimon said.