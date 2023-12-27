Two people seriously injured after quad bike rolls in Hawke’s Bay

Three people were injured after a quad bike rolled in Hawke's Bay.

Three people were injured, two seriously, after a quad bike rolled in the Hawke’s Bay suburb of Waimārama on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the incident on Waimarama Rd, just outside Havelock North, at about 1.50pm on Wednesday.

“Police and ambulance were called after reports of a quad bike rolling,” a police spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said staff transported two patients in serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

“One patient in a moderate condition was assessed and treated at the scene.”