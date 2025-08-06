Emergency services at the scene on Lighthouse Rd. Photo / NZME

Two people have been injured after a car crashed over a bank and down a gully on Napier’s Bluff Hill.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 2.30pm today on Lighthouse Rd, which winds up to the lookout.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, was among the first on the scene and said the car ended up on its roof.

He said two women were injured and out of the car when he reached them, and he checked on them before calling for an ambulance.

He said the car appeared to go off the road and down a drop before landing on a car parked in a driveway.