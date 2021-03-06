Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Two people in serious condition following separate crash incidents in Hawke's Bay

Quick Read

St John Ambulance transported two people to Hawke's Bay Hospital in serious condition following separate crashes around the region. Photo / File

Gianina Schwanecke
By:

Reporter

Two people were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in serious conditions following separate crashes across the region, including one where a car collided with a bridge and powerpole.

One person was transported to hospital in serious condition on Saturday morning at about 1am, after a car struck a pedestrian on State Highway 51 near Te Awa, Napier.

Emergency services also attended a crash on Puketitiri Rd, Puketapu, just after 5pm on Saturday where a car collided with a bridge and powerpole.

One person was taken to hospital by St John Ambulance in serious condition.