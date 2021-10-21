Two injured, one seriously, in Whakatu house fire - investigation under way

Two people were injured after escaping a house fire on Buckingham St, Whakatu, about 12.20am on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two people have been injured, including one seriously, after an early-morning house fire in Whakatu near Hastings.

Firefighters arrived to find the home "well alight" about 12.20am on Friday, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire would be investigated by a specialist. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said there were occupants home at the time, but "everyone got out".

A spokesperson for St John said two ambulances responded and treated one patient in a serious condition, and another in a moderate condition.

Both were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Two men, one in his 50s and another in his 40s, were assessed and discharged, a hospital spokesperson confirmed on Friday morning.

Four fire trucks from Napier, Hastings and Haumoana attended the fire, along with two tankers, and had the fire fully extinguished about 3.30am.

The FENZ spokesperson said the cause of the fire would be investigated by a specialist today.