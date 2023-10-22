Two-hour alert at Hawke’s Bay Airport

Police set-up their base in a mystery-package alert at Hawke's Bay Airport, Napier, on Labour Day. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Operations at Hawke’s Bay Airport were back normal early Monday afternoon after a mid-morning Labour Day alert involving a suspect package which police said was discovered outside the airport.

Police were called to the airport about 9.40am and it was evacuated for a short time while the package was uplifted, a spokesperson said.

Awaiting a flight ? Sunny Hawke's Bay was just the place to be while police sorted out a suspect package alert at Hawke's Bay Airport on Labour Day. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was later confirmed as safe and the airport reopened, with police allowing people, some lolling in the sun awaiting good news, back into the airport about 11.30am.

Air New Zealand reported minimal disruption, with the disembarking of a flight from Auckland delayed by about 10 minutes as a result of the alert.