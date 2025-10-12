Advertisement
Two gang tangi convoys to be monitored by police in Hawke’s Bay

Police are monitoring Hawke’s Bay roads as two gang tangi draw convoys in Waipawa and Flaxmere. Photo / Glenn Taylor

A large number of gang members and associates are expected in Waipawa and Flaxmere today as two gang tangi take place across the region.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore says there are additional patrols placed on the roads and in communities over the coming days.

