Police are monitoring Hawke’s Bay roads as two gang tangi draw convoys in Waipawa and Flaxmere. Photo / Glenn Taylor

Two gang tangi convoys to be monitored by police in Hawke’s Bay

A large number of gang members and associates are expected in Waipawa and Flaxmere today as two gang tangi take place across the region.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore says there are additional patrols placed on the roads and in communities over the coming days.

“We expect to see a large number of gang members and associates moving around the region, and police will have additional resources available to manage any issues that may arise,” Sycamore says.

“We are mindful of providing space for whānau and friends to grieve peacefully while balancing the safety of the community.”

Sycamore said police have communicated expectations to gang leaders and will take enforcement action where necessary.