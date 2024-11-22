Advertisement
Two families under one roof: Hawke’s Bay rental struggles force couples to find new solutions

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
From the left: Segun Braimoh, Bukola Bamidele with her three-year-old son Nathan, Imoleoluwa, 7, mother Olawande Braimoh, Ethan, 5, and his father Victor Bamidele on the right. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Two families new to Hawke’s Bay who met at a flat viewing decided not to compete to find a rental property and instead move in together.

The Braimoh and Bamidele families, both Nigerian, say they were up against dozens of other hopeful renters at every house viewing.

