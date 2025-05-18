Two dead, several injured in crashes on Hawke’s Bay roads over weekend

Two died in two separate crashes on roads in Hawke’s Bay over the weekend.

Two died in two separate crashes on roads in Hawke’s Bay over the weekend.

Two people have died and several more have been injured in crashes on roads in Hawke’s Bay over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a truck and a car on State Highway 50 by Roys Hill about 11.15am on Saturday.

St John transported three patients, one in a serious condition and two in moderate conditions to Hawke’s Bay Hospital. SH50 was closed near Ngatarawa Rd from 2.30pm to 5.10pm while a tow truck attended the scene.

Then at 1.05am on Sunday, one person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Kopu Rd in Wairoa. The Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Three hours later, about 4.05am, one person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Racecourse Rd, Waipawa.