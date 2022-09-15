Two Birds, one Shield: Magpies stalwart John Bird's advice to Ranfurly-hopeful son

John Bird, pictured front playing against Auckland in 1987, clocked up 82 games for Hawke's Bay between 1981-1992. Photo Supplied



Hawke's Bay rugby icon John Bird would prefer towering son and Wellington Lion Dominic Bird didn't knock the Magpies from their perch in Saturday's Ranfurly Shield clash. He chats to Mark Story about divided loyalties, playing days and Shield sanctity.

You've played in three Ranfurly Shield challenges but have never held it aloft. Would you like Dominic to be the first Bird to do so, or do you prefer it stays in the Bay?

Ranfurly Shield matches are a very special occasion to be involved in. The hype and the excitement not only impacts the players, it impacts the whole community and I think that's what everybody loves about this special piece of wood. It's entrenched in rugby history. I've heard past All Blacks say that the matches are often more physical than an international test match. I never had the great fortune of holding that piece of wood aloft myself, but certainly loved the adrenalin and the hype building up to the matches I played trying to.

Would I like to see Dominic and his Wellington teammates hold that Shield come fulltime tonight? I don't know that I'd be happy about that! My allegiance lies with my old side the Magpies. Our boys are playing some great footy and I think we all like having the Shield here in our cupboard.

Hawke's Bay born and raised Dominic Bird will attempt to take the Ranfurly Shield from his home province for Wellington on Saturday night. Photo Getty Sport

Favourite moment playing for the Magpies?

There were many moments through the years that I remember as great. I think the biggest thing that I'm grateful for is being fortunate enough to be selected to play at that level, as many players don't. The speed and intensity of the game was incredible at times, and the adrenalin brought on by that and a vocal crowd was amazing. The camaraderie created through the years between teammates and opponents is a very special thing too. Being selected as a 19-year old by Neil Thimbleby and captaining the side for a period, playing with and against All Blacks, playing internationals against France, Wales, Australia - there were many great moments.

Your biggest gripes with the modern game?

I think the biggest gripes I have would be the scrum engage technique - the cause of a lot of scrums collapsing. A statistician would probably prove me wrong, but I don't recall that much game time taken up with resets. Too many big units (forwards) hovering around in the backline, restricting ball movement. Too many cards issued - it's a contact game, get used to it or don't play it.

Former Magpie John Bird will be at McLean Park to watch his son attempt to lift the Ranfurly Shield from his home province on Saturday night. Photo NZME

Who's your most admired All Black, why?

There are plenty of All Blacks who you can't help but admire both past and present, but through my years it would have to be Buck Shelford. The sheer power of the man was incredible and his focus and commitment was second to none. Great fella to go with it.

If you could impart some wisdom to Dominic when he runs out on McLean Park on Saturday, what would it be?

My words to the boy game day would be do your job first and do it right. Be accurate and be clinical. Be aggressive, but stay composed. I'd probably add - look out boy, here come the Magpies!