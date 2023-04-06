Twist & Shout at the Little Theatre, McGrath St, Napier, is a must see. Photo / Debbie Comber

Twist & Shout at the Little Theatre, McGrath St, Napier, is a must see. Photo / Debbie Comber

What: Twist & Shout

Where: Little Theatre, McGrath St, Napier

When: April 6 to 15, 7.30pm

Book at eventfinda.co.nz

Reviewed by Keith Russell

Music and comedy are a match made in heaven and this is what Napier Frivolity Minstrels have produced for their latest show.

Written by New Zealand playwrights Val Bolter, Martin Carr and Kevin Monk, the show is set in a British holiday camp during a time when skirts were short and hair was long, and with music that defined a generation.

Directed by Steve Driver, who also takes the role of the bumbling Town Clerk, this story moves at a swift pace and I am sure Driver has taken the opportunity to add his own imaginative ideas to an already witty and upbeat script.

From the time Linda, played by Sue Bidlake, introduced us to the camp setting, the action started and it was Cola Hunt, as senior Yellow Coat, who worked tirelessly to anchor the show.

Her entry on stage was always something to look forward to along with a great version of the song I am a Tiger.

Two of the younger camp entertainers, Glad and Rene, played by Isabella Comber and Jade Montgomerie respectively, sang and danced with great projection and energy.

A stand out for me was entertainer, and all-around good guy, Daniel Bowman who was full of expression, confidence and movement. His performance was capped by the arrival of his alter ego Lorna Thrombuster in the fashion parade.

Peter Coldicutt always gives a great performance, and in his role as Camp Comedian, he did not disappoint. Andy Kilbane as the new Camp Director had a great entrance involving an arrow, along with solid singing and a romantic ending.

John Beck, as the Mayor, displayed a talent for fiscal interruption that saw his timely ending.

Lisa Pomeroy, as the council typist, harboured a secret. She can sing, as we saw in the Talent Quest. Special mention to Shirley Dalton and Juliet Watt for a very nice duet.

Choreographer Belles Davidson-Payne had the large, hardworking cast working seamlessly and their singing was a credit to musical director Margaret Atkins.

The set, along with sound and lighting was to a high standard.

The Fivs always do cabaret shows well and much credit must be given to them for involving so many performers, all looking like they were having the time of their lives on stage.

If you don’t remember the 60s, this production gives you the opportunity to discover just what you missed, but more importantly what the audience gets is a fantastic night of fun, laughter and dancing that you just cannot beat in these harsh times.