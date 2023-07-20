The Twin City Pride Hīkoi started at the Napier Sound Shell, and walkers quickly started making their way along the Awatoto Expressway.

The Twin City Pride Hīkoi event held by Tautoko Takatā Trust is about celebrating Hawke’s Bay rainbow communities, te-matau-a-maui.

While the turnout may not have been as big as last year, the 2023 event was still a big success, with people from and from outside of Hawke’s Bay coming together.

Tautoko Takatā Trust was aiming to beat last year’s record of 200-plus people. However, due to families going away over the long weekend and others taking part in Matariki celebrations, this year’s Pride Hīkoi had 60 walkers ready and rearing to go.

Tautoko Takatā Trust event organiser Paris Brown said she believes “Matariki did impact the attendees of local whānau attending this year, but at the same time, it opens up more of a window for whānau out of rohe to attend the hīkoi, just like our main entertainment, the Ma’ine Kweenz, who travelled all the way from Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Also, it signifies a new year, so why not start it off with a bang?” Brown said.

Leaving from the Napier Sound Shell then walking 24 kilometres to the Hastings town clock made this long walk a half-marathon.

The lovely ladies from Ma’ine Kweenz travelled all the way from Tāmaki Makaurau to support and entertain those taking part in the Pride Hīkoi.

Brown explained this year’s Pride Hīkoi kaupapa was ‘Tūturu Tātou - Be Proud, Together’.

“In light of what our rohe has been through these last few months, we wanted to look at bringing the community together as a whole and focus on something were ‘proud’ of - i.e, I’m proud to be Māori, I’m proud of my family, I’m proud of the work I do and more,” Brown said.

This year’s walk had something for everyone. If a half-marathon wasn’t walkers’ speed, the hīkoi had three different stages/lengths where whānau could jump on.

Waipatu Marae was one of the stop points slong the 24km hīkoi where people could have a little rest and then join in for the last leg.

Starting from Napier, the route was 24km - starting from Clive was 11km and starting from Waipatu Marae was 3km, ensuring there was a starting point for all levels of ages and fitness.

The event was full of colour and fun. Because this year was focused on being “proud, together”, walkers turned out in their best pride outfits.

“Glitter, shimmer and sparkle are amongst some of the kupu best used to describe some of the whānau clothing,” Brown said.

However, for Brown, the best part was people not involved in the walk showing their support as they went past the walkers.

“From the horn toots to the ‘cheehooing’ and everything between, it was amazing.”

Twin City Pride walkers make it to their final destination, the middle of Hastings CBD at the town clock.

Although numbers may have been small this year, that hasn’t deterred Tautoko Takatā Trust from wanting to continue the annual pride walk.

“Believe it or not, everybody has at least one rainbow person in their whānau (whether they are open or not),” Brown said.

“We are a very multi-diverse province, and showing how inclusive and supportive we are of each other would make life a lot more harmonious and bring so much more colour to our already beautiful rohe.”