- Turtles sighted in Napier’s waterways are believed to have been dumped.
- Joe Woolcott from the National Aquarium warns red-eared sliders can harm native biodiversity.
- Woolcott advises taking a photo and registering sightings on the iNaturalist app for tracking.
Turtles have been sighted around and in Napier’s waterways this past weekend, and experts and the council believe these animals have been abandoned.
The turtles were spotted around Taradale, Maraenui, and Anderson Park and were reported on local community Facebook pages.
Joe Woolcott, general curator of the National Aquarium of New Zealand, said the turtles were red-eared sliders, native to the southern states of America.
“Aotearoa does not have freshwater native turtles. The only native turtles here are sea turtles.”