Woolcott said he believed the red-eared sliders would have escaped private enclosures or have been deliberately released by pet owners who can no longer care for them or who have lost interest.

“Red-eared sliders and other pet turtles can live for many decades and as they grow require provision of increasingly large habitats.

“This may be possible but requires a massive commitment and consideration of what happens if the primary carer can no longer look after them.

“Like many introduced species, red-eared sliders can have a negative impact on our native biodiversity through predation, competition, and habitat modification.

“It is totally irresponsible to release them to the wild.”

Woolcott said people who saw a turtle in or around Napier or the Hawke’s Bay waterways should take a photo and register the sighting on the iNaturalist app.

“Doing this will build a picture of Hawke’s Bay’s turtle numbers and whereabouts for any future management.”

A spokeswoman from Hot House Turtles, a turtle specialist store based at Taradale, said although the turtles could be a pest in Hawke’s Bay while the weather was hot over summer, they typically died in the wild once temperatures drop.

The animals were cold-blooded reptiles and required heat to survive, she said.

