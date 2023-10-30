Farmland in the Tukituki Catchment.

Tukituki Land Care (TLC), a farmer-led catchment collective, has announced it is reopening applications for its $10,000 Demonstration Grants for the five sub-catchments that did not submit applications in the first funding round. These sub-catchments are Waipawa, Makaroro, Mangaonuku, Upper Tukituki Corridor and Mangatarata.

“We encourage landowners and catchment groups in these areas to think about how their catchment could use a $10,000 grant”, TLC chairman Richard Hilson, said. “The grants are open to a wide range of initiatives and this is a brilliant opportunity to try something new.”

The five sub-catchments are invited to apply for a grant for a project that has demonstration value, meaning it provides an opportunity to trial something new while gaining valuable knowledge that can be replicated across the region. Only one grant will be awarded per sub-catchment.

As well as offering demonstration value, the successful projects will be cost-effective and completed within seven months of receiving funding approval. Once completed, knowledge sharing with other catchments will be a priority and this may include open days for other landowners to view and learn from the projects.

In September, TLC announced it was awarding $10,000 to 12 Tukituki sub-catchment groups. The chosen projects encompassed a range of initiatives, from land management practices and weed control to water quality improvement and community engagement strategies.

“These are catchment-specific projects as a result of genuine community engagement, which is a novel approach for the wider Tukituki waterway”, Hilson said. “We are excited to see the impact these projects will have and the knowledge they will generate for the broader Tukituki community and even further afield.”

TLC launched in May this year to support sub-catchment groups of the Tukituki River, enabling funding and action to benefit the region. It works with 17 sub-catchments in Central Hawke’s Bay, covering 216,000 ha of private land, made up of nearly 1000 farms surrounding Waipukurau, Waipawa, Takapau, Ongaonga, Tikokino, Otane, Elsthorpe, Omakere and Ashley Clinton.

Grant applications close on March 31, 2024 and outcomes will be advised in April 2024.

Do you have an idea for a project and would you like assistance with your application? Get in touch with Catchment Co-ordinator Kahlia Fryer today at tukitukicoordinator@gmail.com or visit www.tukitukilandcare.org.