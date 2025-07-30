“I wouldn’t be out here if I didn’t feel safe,” he said.

Surfers at Te Awanga make the most of a decent swell despite a tsunami advisory from Civil Defence, advising people to stay out of the water. Photo / Jack Riddell

The Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Facebook page shared a message at 6am Thursday, reminding people there was no need to evacuate, not to return to boats unless instructed to by officials, and that tsunami activity had already started to hit parts of New Zealand.

Coastguard Hawke’s Bay president Henry van Tuel said local boaties took heed of the tsunami warnings and coastguard didn’t receive any requests for assistance.

“Thank goodness,” he said.

Van Tuel was at the coastguard headquarters on Meeanee Quay to check the boats about 6am Thursday, where he noticed that the tide was a little higher than expected.

“So I think there’s a bit of an effect, but there doesn’t seem to be too many unusual water movements.

“The water looks reasonably calm, but the trouble is that can change very, very quickly.”

He said the Napier marina area was “really, really quiet.

“It looks like people are heeding the warnings to stay clear of the seashore, so it’s really good.”

Van Tuel’s advice for anyone thinking about heading out on the water over the coming days is to stay across what NEMA, formerly known as NIWA, are saying and he is regularly updating the Coastguard Hawke’s Bay Facebook page as alerts come in.

“Although the official warnings might reduce, you don’t know what sort of lingering effects may take place.

“So treat the sea with quite a bit of caution for the next couple of days.”

Chief operating officer at Napier Port, Adam Harvey, said the port has been monitoring the tsunami advisory and as a precautionary measure, vessel operations were suspended overnight with ships taken to sea.

Following further assessments on Thursday morning, the port now has a “good understanding” of the nature of the residual risk.

“This is considered to be low impact for Napier Port and comparable to the long-period wave conditions we regularly manage.

“As a result, Napier Port will resume normal shipping operations from 10am today.”

Clifton Motor Camp manager Robyn Wellwood-King said waves were coming up the boat ramp an hour before high tide, something that isn’t typical of the area.

“It’s different than normal here this morning,” Wellwood-King said.

“Hightide will be interesting.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier.