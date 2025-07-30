Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tsunami watch: Hawke’s Bay urged to stay cautious despite no large waves after quake

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Kiwis have been told to remain alert for 'strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore'.

Despite little tsunami effects so far, Hawke’s Bay residents are still being encouraged to stay away from the water.

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka coast on Wednesday, triggering tsunami warnings across the Pacific.

Emergency mobile alerts hit smartphones across Hawke’s Bay about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save