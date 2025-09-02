Transporting New Zealand (TNZ), which advocates for the road freight industry, wants to see the bridge strengthened as soon as possible and funding allocated.

TNZ recently completed a survey with six local road freight companies, and says the restrictions mean large trucks have to complete up to 40km return detours to make deliveries.

According to the survey, the detour is costing the six transport companies an estimated $2.36 million per year, based on an average of 54 detoured trips per day or nearly 20,000 trips per year.

“Freight operators either have to undertake expensive detours or use more, less efficient, smaller trucks,” TNZ membership manager Lindsay Calvi-Freeman said.

“The cost-benefit on this strengthening project is very clear.

“The longer NZTA wait, the more delay and expense local businesses and consumers will have to endure.

“We’re told strengthening the bridge will cost around $10 million.

“For just six operators, the cost of doing nothing exceeds that within five years. It’s a no-brainer to get it done now.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi system manager for Hawke’s Bay/Gisborne Martin Colditz said he acknowledged those concerns and the significant impact the restrictions were having.

“The current weight restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of all road users and to preserve the bridge’s structural integrity,” he said.

“[The bridge] is currently under close monitoring due to its age and structural limitations.

“While the bridge is not currently funded for strengthening ... we understand the urgency and are committed to keeping stakeholders informed as the project advances, subject to securing funding.”

Hawke’s Bay-based Stephenson Transport CEO Todd Stephenson said his trucks travel through the area about six times a day and must detour.

“Running a truck is costly - we all know that, and adding 30 minutes to a trip has a significant impact.”

Hundreds of tonnes of extra CO2 emissions are also being produced because of the longer trips, according to TNZ.