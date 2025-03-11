Dairy may prove to be a challenging sell for Christopher Luxon's free-trade deal with India and plans for a new Northland expressway have been revealed. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A contractor’s reversing truck bowled over a streetlight in Napier, causing minor delays and slight damage to the road.

The pole on Kennedy Road, near the on-ramp to the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, was struck down shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Jacob Laird, principal project manager with New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, said that a contractor working on utility investigations as part of the nearby expressway widening project “regrettably” reversed into the streetlight, knocking it to the ground.

“No one was harmed as a result of the fall,” Laird said.

“The area was quickly made safe, and the damaged pole and debris cleared from the site.