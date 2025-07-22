Truck rollover in Hawke’s Bay causes road delays

The rolled truck on Puketitiri Rd between Rissington and Puketapu.

A truck on its side on a rural Hawke’s Bay road caused delays between Rissington and Puketapu on Wednesday morning.

Police were called around 7.45am to a truck that had rolled on its side on Puketitiri Rd, between Soldiers Settlement Rd and Apley Rd.

The truck was blocking one lane of the road, and at 9.30am police said they were closing the road while a crane came in to remove it.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area where possible and to expect delays.

Hato Hone St John said one person was in a moderate condition at the scene of the crash. They were assessed and treated for their injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.