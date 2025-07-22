Advertisement
Truck rollover in Hawke’s Bay causes road delays

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

The rolled truck on Puketitiri Rd between Rissington and Puketapu.

A truck on its side on a rural Hawke’s Bay road caused delays between Rissington and Puketapu on Wednesday morning.

Police were called around 7.45am to a truck that had rolled on its side on Puketitiri Rd, between Soldiers Settlement Rd and Apley Rd.

The truck was blocking one lane

