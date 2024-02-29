Voyager 2023 media awards
Updated

Hawke’s Bay Expressway’s northbound lane closed after truck crash

Hawkes Bay Today
A truck crashed into a barrier on the Hawke's Bay Expressway. Photo / Warren Buckland

The northbound lane on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway is expected to be closed for most of the day after a truck crashed into a barrier.

Police were called to the incident about 9.15am to Pirimai near the Kennedy Rd off-ramp.

A police spokesperson said the northbound lane was partially blocked and there was a fuel spill on the road.

Police attend crash on Hawke's Bay expressway. Photo / Warren Buckland
The northbound lane is expected to be closed while the spill is cleaned up. The southbound lane remains open.

Fire crews were also attending the incident.

No injuries were reported.

.


MORE TO COME

